Siddipet: Within 36 days of marriage, a young woman tried to kill her husband not once but twice. Shyamala (19), of Gudikandula village in Thoguta zone, got married to Konapuram Chandra Sekhar (24), resident of Dubbaka Mandal Chinna Nijampeta, on March 23 this year. Shyamala was forced to marry at a young age by her parents. With the help of her lover, Shyamala was able to kill her husband in her second attempt.

The details of the murder case were revealed by the town’s Circle Inspector, V Ravikumar on Sunday. Ravikumar said, "The murder took place in Siddipet district on the 28th of March. Shivakumar (20), a native of Gudikandula, had been in love with Shyamala for three years. As she married Chandrasekhar under the pressure of her parents, she planned to kill her husband with the help of her boyfriend Shiva."

"On April 19th, she mixed poison with rice and served it to her husband. He luckily survived after being admitted to the hospital. He also thought it was due to food poisoning. On April 28th, both of them went on a two-wheeler ride. They first traveled to the temple and then she convinced her husband to go to Anath Sagar suburbs for some private time," the CI added.

Sharing more details, the CI said, "With the help of a car, Shayamala’s lover Shiva and his companions Rakesh, Ranjit, his brother-in-law Sai Krishna, and brother Bhargava respectively blocked the couple's way. With Shiva’s companions, Shyamala and her lover Shiva strangled Chandra Shekar to death. After the killing, Shyamala informed relatives that her husband died of chest pain to cover up the murder."

However, suspecting Shyamala, Chandrasekhar’s mother Manevva, and family members lodged a complaint with the police. "During the investigation, she confessed to her crime and along with five more accused, all under the age of 25, were produced before the judicial magistrate in Siddipet on Sunday and all of them sent to judicial custody added V Ravikumar.