New Delhi: There are 351 polluted river stretches in the country. These statistics were presented in Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bireshwar Tudu on Monday.

Citing a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) published in September 2018, the Minister said that it was based on Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), an indicator of organic pollution.

According to the statistics presented by the Minister in his written reply, Maharashtra with 53 polluted stretches occupied the top slot. Assam with 44 such polluted stretches came second while Madhya Pradesh was in the third position with 22 polluted stretches.

As for the steps taken by the Central Government to check water pollution in the country, the Minister said it is the responsibility of the States and Union Territories and local bodies to ensure proper treatment of sewage before it is discharged into rivers.

"Cleaning/rejuvenation of rivers is an ongoing activity. It is the responsibility of the States/UTs and local bodies to ensure required treatment of sewage and industrial effluents to the prescribed norms before discharging into river and other water bodies, coastal waters or land to prevent and control of pollution therein," he said.

Tudu also said that his Ministry was providing financial and technical assistance to the States and Union Territories to curb river pollution.

"For conservation of rivers, this Ministry has been supplementing efforts of the States/UTs by providing financial and technical assistance for abatement of pollution in identified stretches of rivers in the country through the Central Sector Scheme of NamamiGange for rivers in Ganga basin and the Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) for other rivers," he said.

"NRCP has so far covered polluted stretches on 34 rivers in 77 towns spread over 16 States in the country with the project sanctioned cost of Rs. 5961.75 crore, and inter-alia, a sewage treatment capacity of 2677 million litres per day (mld) has been created," he added.

He also said that under the NamamiGange programme, a total of 353 projects, including 157 projects for sewage treatment of 4952 mld and a sewer network of 5212 kms, have been sanctioned at a cost of Rs. 30458 crore.