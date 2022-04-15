Aligarh: A 35-year-old woman riding in an auto was reportedly gang-raped in the district. The woman who is a resident of Delhi was going to her in-laws' house in Aligarh on Thursday late evening. The victim alleged that she was accompanied by three other people in the auto. A rider got off on the way after which the auto driver along with both the passengers gang-raped her and fled from the spot.

The victim alleged that three people, including the auto driver, have gang-raped her and snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from her. Reacting to the complaint, the police have started an investigation into the matter. SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani and the forensic team visited the spot after taking cognizance of the incident. Police have taken the victim to the district hospital for medical examination.

According to the victim, her husband does sewing work in Delhi and she was going to her in-laws' house on Thursday. She reached the Aligarh bus stand at around 10 pm and took a tempo to the Akrabad police station area. Consequently, the police registered a case under relevant sections and launched a manhunt for the accused.

