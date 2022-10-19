Aligarh: More than 50 people including 35 women of Muslim society have taken membership in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Wednesday. The membership program was held in Osmanpada, a Muslim-dominated area. The people of Muslim society who subscribed to the RSS praised the schemes of CM Yogi and the Modi government.

District Vice President of BJP Minority Morcha, Farheen Ansari said, "Till the time there was no BJP government in the state, Muslims were used as a vote bank but today Muslims are ready to join BJP and RSS. Farheen Ansari said that efforts are being made to connect the Muslim community. RSS is a non-political and social organization that has been helping Indians from time to time without discrimination."

Farheen said, "The government has run many schemes for the Pasmanda Muslim community. The benefits of the projects are being given to the Muslim community."