Paralakhemundi (Odisha): Over 35 members of a marriage party had a narrow escape after the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Sebakpur village under Rayagada Police Station limits of Gajapati district in the wee hours of Tuesday. A total of 30 people were injured in the accident while the condition of five is stated to be critical.

The bus was returning from Balipadar village under Polasara Police Station limits of Ganjam district to Paralakhemundi. At around 2.45 am the driver lost control over the vehicle due to dense fog and as a result, it overturned.

On receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital at Paralakhemundi. However, the driver is said fled the spot after the incident.

