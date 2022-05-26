Ranchi (Jharkhand): CBI has raided 16 places across the country on Thursday including the residences of former Jharkhand Sports Minister and Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey in relation to the 34th National Games scam. According to CBI sources, the Central agency sleuths are scrutinizing documents at Tirkey's official residence in Deendayal Nagar in Morhabadi and his second residence in Pandara. Tirkey was disqualified as an MLA after he was convicted in a disproportionate asset case.

CBI sources said that raids are being conducted at the premises of all the accused in the case. They further revealed that raids are going on at two places in Delhi, two places in Bihar, and 12 places in Jharkhand. According to CBI, the residence of Jharkhand Kabaddi Association secretary cum Bokaro Olympic Association president Vipin Kumar Singh in Bokaro is being raided. A four-member team of Dhanbad CBI is conducting raids at quarter number 2201 located in Sector 8/C and his village in Patna.

Initially, the Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) was investigating the case. The CBI took over the investigation as per a Jharkhand High Court order in April which expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation conducted by the ACB. Two FIRs have been lodged in the case, the first related to alleged irregularities in the construction of a sports complex for the 34th National Games and the second one was lodged regarding irregularities in procuring sports equipment and organizing the 34th National Gams held in 2011.

(With Agency inputs)