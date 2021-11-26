Bengaluru: As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for Covid 19 on Thursday. Nearly 300 students are studying in 'The International Bangalore Boarding School' and currently they have 282 students. Some students from other countries are also studying in this famed school.

After preliminary review, doctors said that the virus is likely to spread to other students. Meanwhile, all students were quarantined in the school. Taluk Health Officer Srinivas and medical officer Vinay Kumar visited the school.

"The entire school campus has been sealed and all 32 positive cases have been isolated at the school medical centre and hostel as per Covid guidelines," Vinay added.

In view of the outbreak, school authorities have shifted back to online classes again. They said that children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, they added.

Earlier, 182 students tested positive for Covid 19 in SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad.

Also Read: College party turns super-spreader in Karnataka, 182 medical students test positive