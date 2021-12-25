Kolar: Around 33 students of a medical college, located about 65 km away from state capital Bengaluru, in Karnataka's Kolar district tested positive for Covid-19 in the last four days.

The infected students have been admitted to a hospital and they are stable.

Samples of all who tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing.

The 233 cases emerged out of a total of 1,160 people in the college, including students and staff.

Karnataka on Saturday saw 270 new COVID cases and four deaths. Till now, 31 omicron cases have been detected in the state.

In view of the rising Omicron cases, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is set to chair a meeting with experts on Sunday.

Also read: DCGI approves Bharat Biotech vaccine for children between 12-18 years