Khunti (Jharkhand): At least 31 people, including 14 children and 17 elderly persons, on Wednesday evening, fell ill after consuming food at Gajgaon village in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. People fell ill due to the suspected food poisoning, said sources.

After taking the spurious food people after 10 minutes started vomiting and thereafter fear-stricken persons started fleeing from the spot. Later, the victims were rushed to a hospital at Murhu, where doctors gave them first-aid and thereafter referred the patients to Khunti Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

People had received an invite to attend a feast at Gajgaon village in the Murhu area of Giridih in Jharkhand. People from the locality and adjoining areas went to attend the feast. First, they ate snacks and thereafter the main course followed, comprising chicken, mutton, and vegetable curry. Just after taking the main course within an interval of 10 to 15 minutes, people started vomiting, said sources.

Doctors attending to patients said consumption of Bundia (sweet) caused the food poisoning. Several people have been discharged from the hospital and treatment of some persons is still undergoing.