Lucknow: With more than 31 IAS officers scheduled to retire next year, Uttar Pradesh will lose some of the best officials. According to an order issued by the department of appointment and personnel, preparations have been initiated for matching of their date of birth and retirement date with the service record of these officers and the pension related process.

Among the officers retiring in 2022 are Devashish Panda, T. Venkatesh and Rajendra Pratap Pandey who will demit office on January 31. Abdul Shamad, Mohammad Iftekharuddin and Avanish Kumar Sharma will retire on February 28 while Sanjay Agarwal will complete his tenure on March 31.

Shamim Ahmed Khan, M.V.S. Ramireddy, Prabhat Kumar Sarangi, Alok Sinha, Mukul Singhal will retire on April 30 and Rama Shankar Maurya and Virendra Kumar Singh will retire on May 31. Bhavna Srivastava, Rajendra Prasad, Ravi Shankar Gupta and Faisal Aftab will retire on June 30.



Narendra Singh Patel, Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey, Dr Ashok Chandra, and Dinesh Kumar Singh will retire on July 31. Additional chief secretary home Avanish Kumar Awasthi will retire on August 31 while Alok Tandon and Dimple Verma on relinquish office on September 30. Pradeep Kumar will retire on October 31 and Radhe Shyam Mishra, Deep Chandra, Rajan Shukla and Shalini Prasad will retire on November 30.



Shrikant Mishra will step down from office on December 31 2022. A senior IAS officer, while commenting on this said, "With the retirement of these senior officers, there will be a definite generational shift in the state's bureaucracy that is bound to be bring a perceptible change in working."

IANS