Muzaffarnagar(UP): On Wednesday, a dead lizard, was found in mid-day meals at a primary school in Bibipur village of the district while 30 students are reported to have fallen ill after they ate the meal. The students were rushed to the hospital. One of the students discovered a lizard from 'Tahri' which was served and the students started to panic at the same time, some children reported nervousness, headache, diarrhea, and vomiting. Children were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

CMO Mahavir Singh Faujdar informed that about 30 students have been admitted to the hospital and they are in stable condition now. All the children have been kept under the supervision of doctors. After the incident, BSA Shubham Shukla suspended the headmaster of the school apart from this, the administration blocked the salary of the teacher responsible for the quality of the mid-day meals and two cooks were also fired.

Meanwhile, Minister of State, Independent Charge, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, inspected the school and inquired about the treatment of the children. Aggarwal said "information was received that the condition of the children has deteriorated due to eating toxic food in the school. All the children have been admitted to the district hospital. A sampling of school food is being done by the Health Department, and the matter will be investigated. Strict actions will be taken against whoever is guily."