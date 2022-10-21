Kasaragod(Kerala): At least 30 students were injured as a pandal collapsed during the sub-district school Science Fair in Kerala's Kasargod district on Friday. The accident occurred during a programme held at Bekur Government Higher Secondary School.

Two seriously injured students and a teacher were shifted to the Mangalore hospital. The accident took place on Friday at around 2 pm when the science fair was about to end. Students from different schools were present at the fair. The father of one of the students, Rafiq said, "The accident occurred due to a defect in the construction of the pandal. We want an investigation into the matter. A huge mishap was averted as many of the children were outside the pandal."