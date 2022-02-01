New Delhi: Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in her budget speech has announced a 30% tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets. In a big boost to the economy, digital rupee - using blockchain and other technology - will be introduced by the RBI in 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today as she presented her fourth budget.

FM has also not announced any changes in income tax slabs for 2022-23 or lowering of tax rates so far. Sitharaman said, "No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition. Further, loss from the transfer of digital assets cannot be set off against any other income. Further, in order to capture the transaction details, I also propose to provide for TDS on payment made in relation to made in transfer of virtual digital asset at 1 per cent of such consideration above a monetary threshold. The gift of virtual digital asset is also proposed to be taxed in the hands of the recipient."

"I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Digital rupee will be issued using blockchain and other technologies. It will be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy," FM Sitharaman said.

