Indore/Gautampura: Seven people were injured and 23 others suffered minor injuries while participating in the traditional Hingot War Festival, a kind of fireball fest in Gautampura village, Depalpur, Indore on Wednesday. The clashes were between two groups- Turra (Gautampura) and Kalgi (Runji), on the ground in front of Lord Devnarayan temple.

It is a centuries-old tradition, which is celebrated every year after Diwali. Hingot is a fruit, which is plucked and dried, after which it is stuffed with gunpowder and tied to wood. It is then lit up and thrown at each other as a part of the tradition of the fest.

After darshan at the temple, the teams stood face to face in front of the temple wearing a headdress, a shield in one hand, and a bag on the shoulder. The teams attack each other with burning Hingots.

SDM Ravi Verma said, "Seven people were injured and were referred to the nearby PSC for treatment and the remaining 23 suffered minor injuries to which the medical team present at the spot had given first aid and were sent to their homes. No major injuries have been reported yet."

Talking about arrangements, he said, "A police force, fire brigade, and ambulances were deployed by the district administration for the fest. CCTV cameras were also installed at the spot. Thousands of people visited the place to witness the fest, for which arrangements were made to cover the ground with nets from all sides for the safety of the visitors," he added.