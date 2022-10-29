30 injured in cylinder blast during Chhath puja at Bihar's Aurangabad
Published on: 16 minutes ago
Aurangabad (Bihar): A cylinder blast took place during the making of Chhath Prasad in Aurangabad of Bihar. More than 30 people were injured in the blast that took place at a house in Sahebganj that falls under the jurisdiction of Nagar police station limits. Many police personnel were also injured in the blast.
