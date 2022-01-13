Dehradun: As many as 30 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were deployed on election duty at Kotdwar Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, have tested positive for Covid-19

Kotdwar Circle Officer GL Kholi told, "In the Kotdwar assembly elections, 30 out of 82 soldiers posted in E. Company of 50th Battalion of BSF, who reached for security duty, have been found positive for Covid-19. The Health Department has quarantined everyone."

"BSF Battalion was stationed at Bhuj border in Gujarat and came for election security duty in Kotdwar. On reaching Kotdwar on Tuesday, Covid-19 tests of all the officers and jawans were carried out in which these jawans have been found COVID-19 positive," he added.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. Today's fresh Covid-19 cases are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country logged 1,94,720 new Covid-19 cases.

With ANI inputs

Read: 85 inmates, 75 staffers test Covid positive at Tihar Central Prison