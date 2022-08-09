Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): A 3-year-old baby was killed after a minor boy accidentally drove a bike over the baby in Vijayamaanagaram village near Virudhachalam, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The baby was dragged along for some distance after the collision.

Sivaguru, the father of the minor riding the bike has been arrested and sent to Virudhachalam sub-jail. The minor has been sent to Cuddalore juvenile reform school after the deceased child's family lodged a complaint. Police urged the public to restrict minors from riding vehicles.