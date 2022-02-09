Pathanamthitta: Three women of a family, who were on their way to attend a wedding ceremony, died as their car overturned and fell into a canal at Adoor in Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday. Four others in the vehicle, including the driver, escaped with injuries and their condition was stable as of now, police said. The deceased were natives of Ayur in the Kollam district.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred as the car, moving at a high speed, overturned and plunged into the canal near the Adoor bypass. The vehicle could be seen swept away for some distance due to strong currents, they said. The fire and rescue personnel and the locals managed to rescue four and rush them to the nearest hospital. But, three women succumbed to the injuries.

