Kushinagar: At least 3 women on Wednesday drowned after their boat capsized in the Narayani river in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. As per the latest reports, 10 people including 9 women were aboard the boat when the horrific incident took place. However, the locals and fishermen nearby managed to save 7 people while 3 went missing. An hour later, 3 bodies were recovered from the Narayani River.

Over information, Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking cognizance of the matter, directed the district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the people injured in the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The newly-elected MLA of the Khadda legislative assembly, Vivekananda Pandey, also reached the site of the incident upon receiving information and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Disaster Relief and Rescue Fund. Vivekananda Pandey confirmed the three casualties.

