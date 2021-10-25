Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh): Three trekkers out of a group of 13, died following heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, informed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Monday.

"Three trekkers are dead while 10 of them have been rescued. The dead are lying somewhere at around 15000 feet. ITBP team is reaching to the spot today to search the bodies," said ITBP.

The trekkers started their trekking from Rohru to Burua village in Kinnaur district on October 17 and were stranded at area Burua Kanda top due to snowfall in the region.

The deceased have been identified as Rajendra Pathak, Ashok Bhalerao and Deepak Rao.

According to ITBP, 12 of the group members were from Maharashtra, and one was from Kolkata. The search and rescue operation is underway.

