Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A government-run school under Birshingpur tehsil in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh has just become a showpiece. This government-operated school speaks volumes about the state of affairs in the education department of Madhya Pradesh. Three teachers employed at the school have been drawing a combined salary of more than rupees one lakh (Rs 1.25 lakh approx.) but as per the villagers "At times they (teachers) haven't turned up for school many days and even if they attend, they shut the school early. Above all, they also turn up late as well causing a lot of inconvenience to students. We don't know when school gates are open or when will be closed even on working days."

Confirming the same, Dharmendra Gupta, in charge of schools in the region, speaking to an ETV Bharat said, "The school has three teachers-Binita Singh is the principal, Ashok Tiwari is a senior teacher, Ram Prabha Tripathi is a primary teacher and combinedly they are getting more than 1.25 lakh as salary."

The teachers are supposed to report for duty at 10.15 am and school should commence at around 10.30 am and adds, Dharmendra Gupta himself admits that "This is the lax approach of the teachers. They are supposed to open school on time and to come to school on regular basis. Besides, they are bound to increase the enrolment in the school. The administration has given them the responsibility to perform their task sincerely."