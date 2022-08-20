Hyderabad: Three people suffered minor injuries when a fire broke out in a freak self-immolation bid by students at a private college in Hyderabad. Some student activists picked up an argument with the principal over the payment of pending fees and issuance of certificates. One of the students took out a petrol bottle and poured the fuel on his body threatening to self-immolate.

The petrol sprinkled all around in the room and fire broke out as an earthen lamp lit in front of the images of Gods there, said police sources. Trouble started after a student, who recently completed intermediate and owed fees to the college, met the principal to ask for his certificates. He was told that the certificates would be given only after the dues are cleared.

Then, accompanied by some student activists, he came to the principal and they had an argument over the matter. One of the student activists, who carried petrol in a bottle, poured the fuel on himself in a bid to threaten the principal. Two student activists and a college employee sustained injuries in the incident. They were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stable, police said. Meanwhile, Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy asked officials to probe into the incident and submit a report. Action would be taken against those responsible for the incident, officials said. (PTI)