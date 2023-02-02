Jammu: A three-storey commercial building collapsed at Narwal Yard Transport Nagar area of Jammu on Wednesday. However, no loss of life or injury was reported as people were evacuated before the collapse, officials said. It is learned that the commercial building had developed cracks due to ongoing construction work in the area.

As soon as the cracks started appearing in the building, the local authorities evacuated the people to safer places. As per an official, at the time the building collapsed on Thursday morning, there was no one present inside. It is learned that the local police have registered an FIR against the contractor who has undertaken some construction works under the Smart City project in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 2 last year, a two-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Janipur area of Jammu district. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. As per local inputs, one Vishal Sharma of Roopnagar had lifted a structure using hydraulic lifts (jacks) and made it a two-floor building.

However, the unstable building opposite the offices of Sub-Registrars, Registration collapsed. The debris had fallen on the road, thereby blocking it. Soon after the incident, a major rescue operation was launched by the police and civil administration assisted by an SDRF team. Some electric polls on the road near the spot also collapsed, disrupting the power supply, which is also being restored by the field staff.