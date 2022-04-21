Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces on Thursday in the Parswani area of ​​Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to a senior police officer, "On the information of the Budgam police, a joint team of security forces comprising Army and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. Both the Bugam and Baramulla police were involved in the operation." The police officer added that "when a team of security forces reached the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire, which led to a gunfight. Currently, exchange of fire is underway from both sides."

Three soldiers and one civilian received minor injuries in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Thursday. Kumar also revealed that the exact location of the encounter is Malwa. "In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. The operation was in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said.

