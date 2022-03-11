Mumbai: Three sanitation workers, who went to clean a public toilet at Ekta Nagar in Kandivali West of Mumbai, died due to suffocation after falling into a septic tank. On receiving information, Fire Department personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the three sanitary workers to Shatabdi Hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

Based on a complaint, police registered a case and are investigating. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Many incidents of sanitary workers dying of asphyxiation have had been reported many times in the past, but unfortunately, no safety measures are being taken while cleaning the septic tanks. Authorities concerned should take precautionary measures and provide them with safely kits to use while cleaning septic tanks.

Read: Three children die in Karnataka