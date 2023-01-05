Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): J&K Police on Thursday dismissed as untrue reports that three persons, who, while riding a motorcycle jumped the naka checking in Rajouri district, carried weapons. “A motorcycle broke police naka today late evening at Thalka near Nowshera after which cops with the help of locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it at some distance,” a police spokesperson said in a statement to media.

“Three persons travelling on the motorcycle however left the vehicle in the middle of the road and escaped,” he said, adding, “Searches have been launched but it is clarified that these suspects were not carrying any weapons and the information being shared on social media is not true.” He said people are advised not to spread the rumour regarding these people carrying weapons.