New Tehri: Four people headed for Badrinath were killed and as two others were injured on Friday when their car fell into a 50-metre-deep gorge here, police said. The accident took place near the Brahmapuri Shree Ram Tapasthali, Muni-ki-Reti police station SHO Ritesh Shah said. The vehicle was going from Haridwar to the Himalayan temple, and the occupants are said to be from Mumbai, he added.

There were six people in the car at the time of the accident, including driver Ravindra Singh, a resident of Ukhimath, the police said. Senior Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar Saini and Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma are at the spot along with an SDRF team, they said. Three bodies have been recovered, and three injured were rushed to a government hospital in Rishikesh, the police said.

According to the driver Ravindra Singh, on Friday morning, five passengers had left for Badrinath Dham from Haridwar. His car suddenly went out of control near Brahmapuri and fell into a deep gorge. Police station in-charge Inspector Ritesh Shah said that the injured have been sent to the government hospital. Four people died in the accident and two people were injured, in which the condition of one remains to be very serious. Hence, he has been sent to AIIMS in Rishikesh.

According to the information, all three died on the spot after the accident, while three others were shifted to the hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared one of them was brought dead while the condition of the driver is stated to be stable. Meanwhile, when the condition of a passenger has deteriorated, he has been referred to AIIMS in Rishikesh. (With network inputs)