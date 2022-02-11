Kutch (Gujarat): Three Pakistani fishermen, who intruded into the Harami Nalla area in Gujarat's Bhuj, have been apprehended, and eleven Pakistani fishing boats seized, said the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday.

The intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on Thursday in Harami Nalla, Gujarat, the BSF further said. Following this, Gujarat Frontier, BSF immediately launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km.

