Karnataka (Gadaga): A three-month-old was among the three persons of the same family who died by suicide at Nagendragada village in Gadag district of Karnataka. The incident took place at their farmhouse located on the outskirts of the village.

The members include Mallappa (30), Sudha Gadad and toddler Roopasri (3) died by hanging. Mallappa hanged himself at a hall in the farmhouse while Sudha and the infant were found hanging in the bedroom. The police suspected that they might have resorted to the extreme step due to a family feud.

It is suspected that her husband Mallappa had hanged his wife and infant and later, he, too, died by suicide. Mallappa and Sudha had got married two years ago. On receiving information, police visited the spot. Later, a case has been registered at the Gajendragad Police Station in connection with the deaths.

