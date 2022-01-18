Mumbai: Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion on board INS Ranvir docked at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, on Tuesday. Indian Navy has not disclosed the details of the deceased or those injured in the incident yet.

"In an unfortunate incident at Naval Dockyard Mumbai on Tuesday, three naval personnel lost their lives in an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir," said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

"Responding immediately, the ship's crew brought the situation under control. There is no major material damage. INS Ranvir was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command and was due to return to base port shortly. A Board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause," the statement added.