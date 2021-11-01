Lakhimpur Kheri: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday tracked down three school girls in Delhi, who went missing on Saturday after their class from the Nighasan area in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vijay Dhull, said that the girls study in the same school and belong to farmers' families.

"The girls left for school around 9.15 am together on their bicycles and later, went missing. We have recovered CCTV footage showing the girls parking their bicycles and boarding a bus. They later reached a place where they took an e-rickshaw and met someone. We have managed to trace the girls in Delhi. They are safe and have been brought back," the SSP said.

He added that during questioning, the girls said that they were upset with their parents over trivial issues and hence had decided to leave home.

Police had circulated the missing girls' photographs on social networking sites and set up four teams to find them. An FIR was also registered under the IPC section for abduction since all three girls are 15 years old.

Earlier this year, three friends from Kheri had gone missing and were later found 'holidaying' in Uttarakhand.

CO Nighasan Subodh Jaiswal and Inspector-in-Charge RK Patel initiated an investigation and search, soon after the girls' parents had lodged a complaint.

