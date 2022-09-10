Saharanpur (UP): Three labourers died and one was injured as a high tension electricity wire fell on them here on Saturday, police said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai told PTI that the men had arrived at a person's farm in Madnuki village under Rampur Maniharan police station area to cut a tree when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Saddam (32), Naushad (30) and Ajay. Injured Arif has been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for treatment, police said. (PTI)