New Delhi: Three people died and one was injured after an elevator came crashing down in a factory in west Delhi's Naraina area on Sunday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Kulwant Singh (30) and Deepak Kumar (26), both residents of Inderpuri, and Sunny (33), a resident of Suleman Nagar, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said police received information from DDU and BLK Kapoor hospitals at around 5:40 pm that some people had been brought there after an elevator crashed at a factory in Naraina Industrial Area Phase-1. Kulwant, Deepak and Sunny were declared brought dead at the DDU Hospital, the police said. The injured was identified as Suraj (24), a resident of Gol Market, they said. (PTI)