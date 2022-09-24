Muzaffarnagar/Saharanpur (UP): Three persons were killed and six others sustained serious injuries in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains, officials said on Saturday. In Muzaffarnagar, Shoeb (14) and Sana Perveen (11) were killed and five other family members were seriously injured when their house collapsed Friday night while they were sleeping, SDM Parmanand Jha said.

The house was located in Mimlana village under the Kotwali police station area. On information, police and administrative officers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. They shifted the injured persons to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious.

In Saharanpur, following the incessant rainfall for over two days, an old house collapsed, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and seriously injuring her mother. Saharanpur's SP City Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the mother and daughter Vaishnavi were seriously injured when their old house in the Shaheed Ganj area under Nagar Kotwali collapsed due to incessant rainfall on Saturday.

The locals took them out from the rubble and immediately rushed them to a private hospital where Vaishnavi died during treatment while the condition of mother was told to be in critical condition, the SP added. PTI