Saharanpur: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and 14 suffered grievous injuries after a roadways bus rammed into a car. The incident happened on Delhi- Dehradun National highway in Mohand forest area under Biharigarh police station area on Saturday.

As per preliminary reports, a Wagon R carrying five people collided with a bus on its way to PM Modi's rally in Dehradun. The intensity of the collision was so high that three people in the car died on the spot, while two others suffered injuries. Similarly, 12 people on the bus also suffered severe injuries. After the incident, local police reached the spot and admitted the injured to CHC hospitals, Fatehpur.

Posting a tweet Saharanpur Police informed that "Dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured were shifted to hospital. The bus has been seized and the necessary action is being taken,"

Apart from that, Rs 3 lakh in cash and five mobile phones have also been recovered from the Wagon R which needs to be investigated.