Belagavi: In a tragic incident, four people were killed and three were severely injured on Sunday after a trolly rammed into a bike and subsequently a car near Budigoppa Cross in Savadatti Taluk of Belgaum district.

Belagavi SP Sanjiv Patil, Murgoda who reached the spot said that the injured have been rushed to the district hospital while the deceased identified as Nikhil Kadam (24), Rukmini Halaki (48), Akshata Halaki (22), and an elderly man on the bike Hanumavva Chikkalakatti (60). A case has been registered for further investigation, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.