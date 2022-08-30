Alappuzha (Kerala): In a clash at a wedding feast, three persons sustained injuries at Muttom village near Haripad in the Alappuzha district. Heated argument over a serving of pappad led to two groups raining blows on one another. The startling incident took place on Sunday. The incident went to the notice of the police, who said a minor argument over serving pappad during the wedding feast ended in a scuffle. It all started when a few friends of the bridegroom asked for more pappads, which the employees of the catering agency refused to serve. This led to a war of words.

Also Read: Telangana: Bride, groom's families' clash over wedding procession

Later, the two groups began fighting and threw chairs and tables at each other. The auditorium has been damaged. The injured were identified as auditorium owners Muraleedharan, Johan and Hari. The CCTV footage of the fight is now widely circulated on social media.