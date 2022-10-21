Latehar (Jharkhand): Three people working at a railway construction site were shot at allegedly by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Malhan panchayat in the Chandwa police station area where construction was underway for a railway line.

"About two dozen armed Maoists reached the site around 3 pm and started indiscriminate firing. The Maoists told construction workers that the work cannot go on without giving them extortion money," those present at the site later told reporters.

Civil engineer Shivkumar Yadav and laborers Bireshar Yadav and Vikas Yadav, engaged by a private contractor, received bullet wounds in the incident, said Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan. Maoist pamphlets were recovered from the site, he said.

"We are investigating the involvement of Maoists in the incident," he said. Those injured were taken to Chandwa hospital initially. From there, they were shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, officials said. (With agency inputs)