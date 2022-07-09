Ahmedabad: After recent incident of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, the police in Gujarat were instructed to keep a watch on social media activities to ensure that no one spreads offensive messages, fake news, photos or videos on social media. Accordingly, the officers of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime branch and the Social Media Monitoring Cell were keeping a watch on different social media platforms.

They found some suspicious YouTube channels spreading fake news news about some terrorist attack during the recent Rath Yatra festival although no such incident had taken place. The police traced these fake news to the YouTube chanels of Jigar Dhamelia from Bhavnagar, Suresh Parmar from Ahmedabad and Suresh Luhar from Banaskantha.

Also read: Moosewala's posthumous song 'SYL' no longer available on YouTube India

On Saturday, all three of them were arrested by a team from the Cyber Crime police station on charges of trying to create public outrage by spreading fake news. The accused are aged between 20 and 26 years, the police said. According to the police, the accused made misleading videos using mobile apps and uploaded them on YouTube. (IANS)