Ambala: Three live hand grenades and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were recovered from a vacant area near the Chandigarh-Ambala Highway on Sunday. Two migrant workers informed the police after seeing the grenades, following which the bomb squad reached the area and diffused them.

"Three hand grenades have been found from Chandigarh Highway near Haryana Punjab border. The matter will be investigated from all angles. NIA and all central agencies have been informed about the matter", Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashdeep Singh Randhawa said. "All efforts will be made to know from where the bombs ended up here", Randhawa said.

Also read: Man arrested for false bomb threat at Mumbai University