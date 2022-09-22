Gurugram: Gurugram police have suspended three of its personnel pending an enquiry ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for allegedly trespassing into the house of an advocate in Chandigarh. A probationer Sub Inspector Manjit, ASI Nancy, and ASI Mahesh were suspended by Dr Anshu Singla, DCP (Headquarters), in an order issued on September 17.

Three cops were suspended pending an enquiry ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a complaint of an advocate, said Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran. The three personnel had allegedly conducted a raid at the house of a lawyer in Chandigarh without permission in connection with a case of abduction of a minor girl.

All three, posted at Bilaspur Police Station, and have now been sent to the police lines. According to the police, a case was registered at Bilaspur Police Station last month against a man who had allegedly run away with a Dalit minor girl. A few days ago, a team headed by SI Manjit, with ASI Nancy and ASI Mahesh as its members, went to Chandigarh looking for the accused and the girl.

According to a senior police officer, the three traced the location of the accused to Punjab and Haryana High Court inside the chamber of the advocate. They saw the accused in the advocate's chamber, but before he could be apprehended he slipped away, the officer said. Later his location was traced to a house, which turned out to be the advocate's. The police team went to this house searching for the accused, but did not find him there, nor the girl.

The lawyer then filed a civil writ petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court accusing the three cops of house trespassing. Following the petition, the high court ordered that the allegations be enquired into by the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, and an affidavit be filed within one week. )PTI)