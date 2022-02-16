Lucknow: Six persons have been arrested on charges of human trafficking by a team of Naka police, which conducted a raid in the Sadbhawana Express.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off when the train arrived on Tuesday at Charbagh railway station by a team led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), West Zone, Chiranjeev Sinha and Naka inspector Manoj Kumar Mishra. Those arrested were identified as Jaan Mohammed, Mohammed Hasim, Latif, Shakil, Shahid Ali and Arman of Unnao. The team rescued three girls, including two minors.

ADCP Sinha said he was informed by National Child Rights Protection Commission about the human trafficking on February 14. "We worked on the lead and collected information about the gang involved in the crime and laid a trap at platform number 7 of the railway station. After the train arrived at the platform, we checked the coaches," he said. He said Jaan Mohammed and Mohammed Hasim along with four men were taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Also Read: ED files chargesheet against 10 in human trafficking case

The police also quizzed the two minors and they confirmed that they were lured by Jaan Mohammed and his men into human trafficking. Sinha said that in his confession, Jaan Mohammed and his aide Mohammed Hasim said he and his gang members used to trap the women by getting them married with youths who were acquainted with the accused.

He said he and his aides had taken the women to other cities and states from Champaran and sold them to different men in the past. He confessed that the gang used to bribe the family of the girls and women during the deal.