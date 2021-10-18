Mumbai (Maharashtra): In a ghastly mishap, three persons died and six others sustained injuries after seven vehicles rammed into each other on Monday near Khopoli on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, said police. The incident took place at 5:30 am where a truck carrying chicken was dashed from behind and later other vehicles collided with each other, according to the highway police. "Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operations and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment," the police said. Further details are awaited.