Bhilwara: Three people were killed while one was injured after a car rammed into a truck on a stretch of national highway number 79 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday. The incident happened in Hamirgarh police station area near the Takharpura intersection.

The accident left the car shattered into pieces. Of the four occupants of it, three died on the spot. The car had a Madhya Pradesh registration number. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot. The deceased have been placed in Bhilwara's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

