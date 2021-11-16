Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre of Varanasi is organising 'Kashi Utsav', from November 16 to 18 to celebrate the classic heritage and culture of Kashi especially the centuries-old luminaries who are Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Raidas, Bhartendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Shri Jaishankar Prasad, as per the Official Statement.

"IGNCA is hosting the programme on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh State Government and Varanasi Administration under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India," reads the release by Union Ministry of Culture.

A theme has been dedicated to each day of the festival and these are: 'Kashi ke Hastakshar'; 'Kabir, Raidas ki Bani aur Nirgun Kashi' and 'Kavita aur Kahani - Kashi ki Zubani'. The first day will focus on eminent literary figures, Bhartendu Harishchandra and Shri Jaishankar Prasad. The second day will highlight prominent poets, Sant Raidas and Sant Kabirdas and the final day will have Goswami Tulsidas and Munshi Premchand as focal points, says the release.

The event will emphasize these personalities from Kashi through panel discussions, exhibitions, film screenings, music, drama and dance performances. Eminent artists will be performing at the event.

As per the note, Dr Kumar Vishwas will be presenting a performance on 'Main Kashi Hun' on November 16, 2021, while Shri Manoj Tiwari, Member Parliament will be delivering a musical presentation on 'Tulsi ki Kashi' on the final day. The festival includes several devotional performances by artists like by Ms Kalapini Komkali, Shri Bhuvanesh Komkali, Padma Shri Shri Bharti Bandhu, Ms Maithili Thakur.

"A play based on Rani Laxmi Bai, 'Khoob Ladi Mardani', will be presented by artists from the National School of Drama (NSD) which has been directed by Ms Bharti Sharma from NSD on November 18, 2021. Alongside another theatrical presentation will be made on 'Kamayani: Dance Drama' based on the classic poetry of Shri Jaishankar Prasad on November 16, 2021. The play has been directed by Shri Vyomesh Shukla from Varanasi," read the official statement.

Entry-passes for in limited edition for "Main Hu Kashi" by Renowned Singer Dr Kumar Vishwas and "Tulsi Ki Kashi" by Shri Manoj Tiwari, Hon'ble MP and eminent folk singer can be obtained by registering at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Center, Sigara, Varanasi.

(ANI)