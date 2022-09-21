Chittoor (AP): Three people were charred to death in a major fire that broke out in a paper plate manufacturing factory in the Chittoor district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident took place at the factory located in Rangachari Street here. The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar (65), the owner of the industry and his son Delhi Babu (35), and another person named Balaji (25).

On receiving information, the firemen reached the spot and extinguished the fire with the help of two firefighting engines. Police are suspicious that a short circuit might have triggered the fire accident, though the exact reason has not been ascertained yet. Police have taken notice of the matter and are further investigating the incident.

Delhi Babu, the son of the factory's owner, is working as a software engineer. He was there just to assist his father while the tragic accident occurred.

