Sopore: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr militants in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District.

A top police officer while confirming the incident said that three active militants of Al-Badr have been arrested along with arms and ammunition by joint team of Police and security forces in Sopore.

Meanwhile a case has been registered by police in this regard and investigation has been taken up, the police officer added.

More details are awaited...