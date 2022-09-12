Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Amaravati farmers, who gave 34,000 acres for construction of AP Capital City, began their second phase of Maha Padayatra in Amaravati region here on Monday amid enthusiastic participation by farmers, women, agricultural workers and youth. This time, the Padayatra will pass through Godavari district to end in the remote Srikakulam district in North Andhra.

It may be recalled that in the first phase, the Capital city farmers carried out their Yatra from Amaravati to Tirupati. Now, the launch of second phase of Padayatra coincided with the completion of 1,000 days of the Capital City agitation being led by Amaravati farmers. The current Padayatra is undertaken as a multi-halt march from Amaravati to the faraway Arasavelli temple town in Srikakulam district.

Before beginning their march, farmers performed a special pooja at the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) temple in Venkatapalem village located in the core city area of Amaravati Capital today at 5 a.m. Women participants started the padayatra from the temple town, holding aartis. A large number of farmers from the capital's villages participated in the padayatra.

The chariot of Lord Venkateswara was a special attraction in the yatra. For 60 days, the trip will cover more than 900 kilometers. On the first day, the padayatra will be held through Venkatapalem, Krishnayapalem, Penumaka, Errabalem and Mangalagiri. The leaders and farmers of the Capital city agitation United Action Committee made it clear that the padayatra was undertaken to explain to the people of North Andhra the need for developing a well equipped Capital city for the State.