New Delhi/Ghaziabad: As many as 29 girl students fell ill after having dinner on Wednesday at a residential school in Ghaziabad. District officials said that the incident took place at the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad.

They also said after having dinner some of the students started vomiting while some complained of stomach pain. While 12 girl students were admitted to Muradnagar CSC due to complaints of abdominal pain, the remaining 17 girls were sent to the Joint District Hospital.

Upon being informed of the incident, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh visited the district hospitals and spoke to the admitted students regarding their health. The condition of the students is currently stable, district officials said.

Also read: Tenant rapes, impregnates minor girl in Delhi, manhunt launched

" We received information about students falling ill after having dinner at the residential school. An ambulance was sent to the school, after which 12 girl students were admitted to Muradnagar CSC due to complaints of abdominal pain, while the remaining 17 girls were sent to the Joint District Hospital," said Singh.

He also said that the Food Department has been instructed to take a sample of the food items present in the hostel for testing adding that samples of drinking water was also collected from the hostel. An investigation team comprising Deputy Collector, Deputy CMO and Basic Education Officer has been set up to probe the case.