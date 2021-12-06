New Delhi: A total of 286 acres of vacant defence land has encroached in the last five years, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Monday.

In his response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Bhatt said all assets of Cantonment Boards spread across the country have been geo-tagged and integrated with the land management system.

"A total of 286.1924 acres of vacant defence land has been encroached in the last five years," he stated.

PTI